Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Issued By Desjardins

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.41 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

