Head to Head Survey: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $36.16 million 0.97 -$5.55 million ($0.16) -6.31

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences -15.35% -24.73% -10.36%

Risk & Volatility

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Calmare Therapeutics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

