Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$35.75 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.4267387 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

