Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 113.83

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.43).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROO. Barclays lifted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.45) to GBX 114 ($1.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £2,115,679.44 ($2,650,231.04). Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo Stock Up 0.9 %

About Deliveroo

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 111 ($1.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

