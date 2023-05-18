FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Head to Head Review

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.49%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -55.06% -21.85% -6.43% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.0% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.29 -$153.58 million ($1.72) -1.97 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Summary

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services beats FTAI Infrastructure on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corp. engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fuel for marine vessels. Its products include cargo vessel fuel and fishing boat fuel. The company was founded on July 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

