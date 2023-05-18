Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $49.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

