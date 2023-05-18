Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $3.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

