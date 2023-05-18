Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $13.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL opened at $14.81 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

