Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 1,995.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,995.80 ($25.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($24.05) to GBX 1,915 ($23.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($31.44) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.10) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,311.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,228 ($27.91).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

