Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 1,015

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.71).

PSON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.41) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PSON opened at GBX 828.20 ($10.37) on Monday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 722.60 ($9.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.61). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 899.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.55), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($622,543.40). In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,678.49). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($622,543.40). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

