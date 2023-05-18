Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.73.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.88. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.