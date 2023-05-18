Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $55.33

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $166,983.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,761 shares of company stock worth $1,208,081. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.65 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

