Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $45.08

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

VRDN opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

