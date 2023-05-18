Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target at $18.92

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

