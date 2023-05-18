Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $37.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
IRON opened at $34.05 on Monday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
