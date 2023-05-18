Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.73.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC stock opened at C$22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$23.54. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.88.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

