Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,358.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.03) to GBX 1,410 ($17.66) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.78) to GBX 1,200 ($15.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,301.50 ($16.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company has a market cap of £11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,208.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.01. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($16.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 15,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

