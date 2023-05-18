Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 1,915

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,915 ($23.99).

HIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($26.06) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($24.05) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,950 ($24.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.04) to GBX 1,740 ($21.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,835 ($22.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,738.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,768.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,653.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,865.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

