UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives $39.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

UPMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPMMY stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

