Brokerages Set Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,093.33

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.70).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.53) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.41) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Unite Group Stock Performance
LON UTG opened at GBX 918.50 ($11.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($15.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 946.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Unite Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Unite Group
In other Unite Group news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.16), for a total value of £308.18 ($386.05). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
