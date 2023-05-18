Contrasting Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million $0.08 5.25 Sunworks $161.93 million 0.20 -$28.21 million ($0.87) -1.04

Environmental Tectonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A Sunworks -17.42% -40.79% -24.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Environmental Tectonics and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunworks has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.59%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Sunworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

