Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Financial Review

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 1.97% 15.14% 4.51% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Volatility & Risk

Celestica has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Celestica currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,124.49%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Celestica.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celestica and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $7.25 billion 0.19 $145.50 million $1.21 9.30 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.55 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celestica beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. The Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment consists of enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

