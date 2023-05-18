Critical Analysis: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.32 billion 2.06 $483.60 million $4.09 19.20 Fortis $8.49 billion 2.49 $1.07 billion $2.22 19.64

Risk & Volatility

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 10.33% 7.50% 2.02% Fortis 12.42% 6.63% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 1 0 1.78 Fortis 1 3 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus price target of $74.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Fortis has a consensus price target of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Summary

Fortis beats Pinnacle West Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric. The Non-Regulated segment focuses on energy infrastructure and corporate and other. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.

