Head to Head Review: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) versus National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Bank pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Bank and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 22.64% 12.25% 1.40% National Bankshares 39.10% 20.37% 1.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $352.00 million 3.39 $71.27 million $2.67 11.90 National Bankshares $62.51 million 2.75 $25.93 million N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Summary

National Bank beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas M. Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

