Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.