Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Increased by Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($3.07). The firm had revenue of C$125.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

