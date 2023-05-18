Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Drops By 7.6%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Hoshizaki stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

