Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Drops By 7.6%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
Hoshizaki stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHIF)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.