Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,845 shares of company stock worth $115,597 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
