Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,845 shares of company stock worth $115,597 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ATRA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

