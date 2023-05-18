Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIMAF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LIMAF opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.