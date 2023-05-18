CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 26,830,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

