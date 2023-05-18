The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,210. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.