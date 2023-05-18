Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.4 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.