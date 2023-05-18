Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in April

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 884,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

