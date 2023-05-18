The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Allstate has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

