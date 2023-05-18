Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Decreases By 7.5%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 237,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CapStar Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

