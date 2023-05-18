Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 987,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
