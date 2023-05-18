Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in April

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 987,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

