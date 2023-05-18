Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,567,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,567,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GL opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

