Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

