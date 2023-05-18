Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$15.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.58.

Insider Activity

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 1.4956522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

