SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$30.50 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$25.87 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$24.94 and a 52-week high of C$30.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

