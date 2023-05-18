TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:TA opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.17.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.7100271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

