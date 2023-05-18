Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.
RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Russel Metals Stock Up 0.4 %
RUS stock opened at C$35.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$37.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
