RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$25.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.27. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.