Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.60.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

