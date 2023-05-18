Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.63.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.31.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

