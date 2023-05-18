Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.63.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
