Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Outperform

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$76.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.31.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 8.22. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$69.09.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

