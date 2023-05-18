Blue Bird Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Blue Bird in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

BLBD stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

