Reviewing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perficient and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 3 6 0 2.67 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Perficient presently has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

This table compares Perficient and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $905.06 million 2.94 $104.39 million $2.90 26.31 SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 7.07 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 11.38% 32.14% 13.34% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perficient beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

