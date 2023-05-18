Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives $3.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

FRGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FRGE stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.25. Forge Global has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 105.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global during the third quarter worth $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forge Global by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 395,881 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 727.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 340,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

