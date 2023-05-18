MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $40.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

